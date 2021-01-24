Yuma County solid waste operations have been in the red the last two years. The shortfall is not just due to more customers, but each customer is bringing more trash and expenses are increasing.
With projections of even more customers and more-than-double the trash in the next 10 years, the county transfer stations might be forced to start charging customers, but supervisors worry that fees will result in more trash being dumped in the desert.
To avoid that, the supervisors are leaning more towards charging a small convenience fee of a dollar or two per vehicle and looking for ways to reduce the costs.
Yuma County has four sites for residents to drop off their trash at no cost: North Gila, Wellton, Tacna and Dateland. North Gila also has a waste tire facility. The county then transfers the trash to the landfill and pays fees to dispose of the trash. All sites are staffed by the six technicians.
North Gila, the main transfer site, offers free household disposal for trash, green waste, appliances, batteries, electronics waste, rocks and concrete, tires and metals.
The bulk of the waste, other than household trash, is green waste such as tree and plant cuttings and trimmings. The problem is telling the difference between residential and commercial contractors who dump green waste, construction materials, rocks, concrete, decorative tiles, etc., at the transfer site to avoid paying at the commercial landfill.
Another problem is aging equipment. The transfer site’s wood chipper is down. However, the county recently bought an air burner, which it hopes will help put a dent in the green waste.
The transfer site took in 140,000 tires last year. The number of appliances received each year keeps going up. The county is trying to redirect appliances to recyclers by telling customers that recyclers pay for appliances.
The county has also entered into a partnership with Battery Systems, which will take batteries. In addition, the county is telling residents that they can receive credit for returned batteries at certain stores.
In another partnership, Achieve Human Services will accept and refurbish electronics that are salvageable. The rest go to the landfill.
The county expects about 71,500 customers will visit the site this fiscal year, and staff will transfer and pay for 18.1 million pounds to the landfill.
Yuma County is the only one in the state that is open seven days a week and offers free disposal of household waste, recycling materials, appliances, household construction debris and green waste.
IN THE RED
The county’s solid waste operations have been operating in the red the last two years. “It’s not a rosy picture,” said Joshua Scott, public works director.
The biggest costs are personnel and supplies and services, the latter mostly due to the cost of landfill disposal fees. Operations are paid from the general fund, except for a little bit that comes in from the state to manage the waste tires.
In fiscal year 2016, the year-end available funds were $98,637; in 2017, it was $45,006; in 2018, $10,812; in 2019, it was $94,932 in the red; and in 2020, it was $85,355 in the red.
One of the reasons for being in the red is an increased car count, especially at the North Gila site. In the last 10 years, 69,000 cars visited the transfer sites. The county projects 106,000 cars in the next 10 years.
The county received 17.2 million pounds of trash in the last 10 years and projects 29.5 million pounds in the next 10 years.
That translates to increased disposal costs. This past fiscal year, the county spent $220,256 at the landfill just from the North Gila site alone. It costs $25 a ton to dispose of trash, not counting handling and hauling costs.
The county projects that the yearly disposal fees will more than double by 2031 to $486,765.
Other reasons the solid waste operations are in the red are increasing waste and fees: a 53% hike in appliances tonnage in the last five years; a 27% hike in green waste in the last five years; and a 14% hike in landfill fees in the last five years.
Equipment costs have also been increasing. This last year the county paid $87,221 for replacement of heavy equipment, and $28,709 in staffing expenses were reimbursed by the general fund. The county pays $50,701 in average yearly equipment maintenance and repair costs.
WORKING WITH PARTNERS
The solid waste operations have established local partnerships, including a SA Recycling pilot program to haul appliances; supplement hauling with C&D; and battery recycling through Battery Systems.
Sunset Nursery takes some green waste chippings for mulch, but it has limited capacity and can’t take everything. The air burner should help put a dent in the green waste as well.
The county plans to strengthen its partnerships with cities and the private sector, for example, by having DPE grind concrete and use it for road construction.
It will also divert waste, such as appliances and batteries, to recyclers. Although the county receives some money for recycling, it’s not enough to offset the cost of filling up the bins and hauling them away.
THREE OPTIONS TO REDUCE SHORTFALL
The supervisors were offered three options to reduce the shortfall:
• Reduce services to statutory minimums. By statute the county is only obligated to accept household waste, not green waste and construction debris. However, this alone will not offset the shortfall each year due to rising landfill costs, customer car counts and tonnage.
• Increase general fund funding, however, this would require increased funding each year due to rising costs and increased tonnage.
• Charge customers a disposal fee which has the potential for a self-sustainable operation that will support site expansion and utility for 10-plus more years. With a fee, only users would pay for the use of the service vs. having it subsidized by all taxpayers.
The supervisors expressed concern that a fee might lead to more people dumping trash in the desert. Chairman Tony Reyes was reluctant to start charging, but he recognized the need. “We need to do this, otherwise the problem will get bigger.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines suggested a test period during which the transfer sites refuse certain items, such as appliances or batteries, and direct people to recyclers “so that it doesn’t become the county’s burden, and gradually phase those things out by saying you need to go here.”
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas suggested paying more attention to the contractors who avoid paying fees by dumping waste at the transfer site and charging them.
He also noted that during Somerton’s annual big-item cleanup, people drive around picking up refrigerators, washers, etc., to recycle them. He suggested letting people in to take those things.
As for rocks, Porchas recommended getting permission from the irrigation district to throw them into drainage canals or turning them away or sending them somewhere else.
Another option, Porches said, is to start charging, at least for certain waste such as tires, green waste and appliances. Scott agreed that scaling back on services and only accepting household trash might be a viable option.
However, Reyes noted that the trash dumped in the desert is normally not household trash; it’s refrigerators, old cars, tires, mattresses, etc. Scott noted that the biggest expenses are from household and green waste, not appliances, batteries, etc.
Reyes suggested they look at implementing a fee structure “that doesn’t drive people away, but makes people understand that this is a lot cheaper than what you would get and a lot more convenient.”
“Charging is not going to be the answer. It’s going to cause more of a problem,” Supervisors Darren Simmons said.
Reyes noted that it would be a small “convenience” fee of $1 or $2 per vehicle. It would not cover all the cost, but it would allow the county to start addressing the shortfall.
“I would like to be able to prove to people that we’ve done everything possible to reduce the cost to the county taxpayers and then get to the point where we charge a one-dollar or two-dollar fee per vehicle,” he said.
Reyes noted that the next discussion would end in the supervisors setting a fee or a process to reduce costs. Porchas asked to see commercial landfill charges and what other counties charge.