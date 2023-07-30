The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is tired of Arizona being California’s “dumping ground” and are seeking ways to stop taking in other state’s biosolids and waste.
“They’re trying to be green on the back of Arizona, and it’s just driving me crazy,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said.
“Arizona should not be California’s dumping ground. Period,” Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines noted.
“At what point do we say enough that Arizona is becoming a dumping state for other states?” Supervisor Darren Simmons asked.
The discussion took place while talking about potential legislative proposals for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held in October.
The CSA is requesting each county submit policy proposals for consideration as future bills to be introduced in the 2024 State Legislative Session. The deadline for Yuma County to submit proposals to CSA is Aug. 7.
Biosolids was at the top of the list for Yuma County supervisors. It’s an issue that county officials have been grappling with for some time. The supervisors are not happy that “crap” is being brought in from California and deposited on county soil.
For years, companies in South County have been applying biosolids from wastewater treatment facilities to farmland to dispose of the biosolids and add nutrients to the soils.
And for years, residents, in particular those who live in South County, have been complaining about the foul smell and flies.
In addition, the county says that the state prison in San Luis applies biosolids on its land. “I don’t know if that’s also contributing to the flies and smells,” said Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director.
A bill sponsored by Yuma’s Rep. Tim Dunn and signed into law last month by Gov. Katie Hobbs instructs the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality director to require any land application of a substance containing sewage or septage to comply with ADEQ rules and requires biosolids combined with solid waste to be regulated as solid waste.
“While the bill moved the needle in the right direction, when it comes to further regulating land application of human waste in Yuma County, it is not the end of the road,” Figueroa said.
However, the bill signed into law was not the initial legislation that Yuma County sought. The county wanted to block biosolids from being applied to soil in the county.
“That couldn’t work because of the interstate commerce clause, that would infringe on it,” Figueroa said. “So we then asked to have some distance between the biosolids management operations and housing or retail. That didn’t work well with some cities in Maricopa County because they do have some of those operations nearby, or they actually send them out through Pinal County and that would cost several millions of dollars to move those locations elsewhere.”
So distance was removed from the bill. “The only thing we managed to accomplish this time was to put in a statute that you cannot mix biosolids with solid waste. If you do that, you can not apply that on the ag land, you have to throw that into landfills. And the second thing is you have to reduce pathogens on that biosolid,” he said.
Dunn has now offered to create an ad-hoc study committee during the fall to identify a path forward that would prevent any potential harm to the public or the environment.
They were also not able to require a higher level of treatment of the biosolids “because we have no data to support” allegations that treatment chemicals injected into biosolids damage the soil and the crops that are later consumed by animals and subsequently humans.
The county is working with the University of Arizona on starting studies on the effect of per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), more commonly known as “forever chemicals,” that are part of the treatment chemicals.
“So long story short, we don’t have data right now to be able to move forward with any more regulation on biosolids until we meet with the study committee, we all sit down. We’ll discuss different options, best management practices, and decide what’s the path forward at the moment,” Figueroa said.
But at this point, the supervisors are fed up. Chairman Martin Porchas noted that Yuma County’s initial proposal centered on limiting the quantity of biosolid allowed into Arizona, and they should stick to that regardless of what other counties want.
“We’re seeing 20 loads a day. We’re gonna see 40 or 50,” he said.
Pancrazi noted that previous discussions focused on raising the fees for out-of-state waste “to the point where it’s cheaper to clean it up and leave it in your own state than it is to bring it to ours.”
However, Supervisor Tony Reyes believes it’s better to require county permits. “I think asking for them to consider the biosolids as a process similar to waste disposal, which is what we’re dealing with right now with SYDCOL, so that they have to come to us for a special use permit,” Reyes said.
Porchas agreed. “And we make it so much that they don’t want to dump it here. And then they can start going further into Arizona. At which point then it’s Phoenix’s problem or Pinal County’s problem. Right now, they don’t care because most of it stops on the border counties. So why should they care? Unless we just price it so much coming into our county and the other counties that they have to take it into Phoenix and then they start caring. But to me, enough’s enough,” he said.
Lines suggested making state permits “subject to county approval, regardless whether they’re dumping on state land, or regardless of whether they’re utilizing a private facility, you would always be subject to county approval because it’s our county roads and our infrastructure that is being affected, our public.”
The problem is that agriculture companies are exempt from permit zoning regulations. “No county has any zoning authority over them. It’s just the state,” Figueroa said.
Pancrazi noted that even though the ag exemption prevents county approval, “it would help with a whole lot of other issues … It can’t be done on anything that has to do with ag, but it can be done on a whole lot of other things that the state of California is bringing over to Arizona and dropping in our backyard.”
Simmons wants the county to start looking “at more than biosolids that we’re taking from, not just California, but other states, whether it’s refuse, whether it’s tires,” he said.
“It may be easier to put it under the statute of waste, not agriculture,” Reyes suggested. “Agriculture you can’t touch, so if we put them in a designation like waste, like we have right now, and require for them to get a special use permit to do that, then we would have accomplished control, which is what we want.”
Lines said he wants to start discussing other types of hazardous materials being brought into the state “so that in the long term we can eradicate all of California’s debris, everything that they want to discard, which is illegal to discard in California.”
Porchas suggested that they start talking about the issue with other county supervisors in the state. “And see how they feel, and because if we get everybody’s support, we can outvote Maricopa and Pima, but we just need to talk to the supervisors and let them know.”
In the end, the supervisors acknowledged that the only way to move forward is to get studies to back up their claims, and, in the meantime, start addressing the quantity and permitting of biosolids.
Reyes pointed out that they don’t need a study to prove that “if you bring your crap from California and deposit it in the ground, it is bad. Do you need an environmental engineer to tell you? I don’t think so … If you inject something into the ground, it will eventually get to the aquifer unless there’s some sort of layer of something in there.”
Porchas also suggested that Yuma County residents start sending letters to state legislators since they’re the ones being impacted. “Flies from March to about the end of the summer … are really hurting the communities. You can’t have a cookout outside because it’s full of flies,” he noted.