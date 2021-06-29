The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a final budget of $461 million on Wednesday.
The supervisors will hold combined budget and Truth in Taxation hearings before potentially adopting the final budget for fiscal year 2021/22, which starts Thursday.
The hearing will start at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Public comments will be accepted in person or by email sent to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emailed comments will be accepted until 8 a.m. Wednesday and read aloud during the meeting.
The budget that is being presented incorporates changes directed by the supervisors at the June 7 and 21 meetings.
The Truth and Taxation hearing addresses the primary and secondary property tax levies.
A joint resolution up for adoption encompasses the budgets for Yuma County and its Flood Control, Public Health, Jail and Library districts as well as all improvement and special districts.
Another resolution up for adoption would adjust employee compensation and program funding for the new fiscal year.
Once the supervisors adopt the final budget, the only pending action is to set the property tax rates and improvement district assessment rates, which will occur at the Aug.16 meeting.
The final budget as being presented includes a property tax rate of $3.6638 with no increase from the current year. Property assessed values, including new construction, went up 6.15%. Without new construction, the assessed value increase is 3.48%.
The primary property tax levy, or the amount of taxes that will be collected from property owners, is $34.3 million, which is less than the maximum allowable amount but an increase of $1.98 million over the current year, $859,735 of which is anticipated to come from new construction.
The final budget is 56.43% over the current fiscal year due to one-time funds coming from the federal government for pandemic recovery relief. A special fund has been set up for the $41.5 million in expected federal American Rescue Plan Act monies and $11.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program monies, all one-time funds.
The budget also includes one-time capital projects, including the potential construction of a new administration building, health department building and a shared building for the facilities management, information technology and public fiduciary departments.
The supervisors also approved the purchase of building at 217 S. 2nd Ave., directly across the Justice Center and Historic Courthouse, for $950,000.
The final budget that is being presented has a general fund balance of $25.9 million.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.