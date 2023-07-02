The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold planning and zoning hearings for several cases on the agenda on Monday.

Hector Diaz, agent for Zachary Achziger, has requested the rezoning of a 6.12-acre parcel, located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4E, from Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you