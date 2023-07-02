The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold planning and zoning hearings for several cases on the agenda on Monday.
Hector Diaz, agent for Zachary Achziger, has requested the rezoning of a 6.12-acre parcel, located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4E, from Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.
The applicant intends to create two lots for residential development.
Staff agrees with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of denial as the proposal does not comply with several adopted land use policies or objectives, may not have physical or legal access, or may not be compatible with surrounding development.
Two other hearings involve the same property, a parcel 42,253 square feet in size located at 12468 S. Foothills Blvd. Sol and Paulette Christel have requested to change the land use designation from Urban Density Residential and Local Commercial to Regional Commercial.
They have also requested rezoning the parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial. The intent is to establish an automotive repair business.
Staff does not agree with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval because it would allow regional commercial development to an area surrounded mainly by residences.
The proposed automotive repair business would increase the noise in the area in comparison to residential uses, staff added.
The agenda also calls for an overview of the Cooperative Extension’s operations and services from Russ Engel, director of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma County, as well as updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• Adopting the revised Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for Fiscal Year 23, as required of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. The previously approved plan, adopted in May 2012, is now outdated.
• Authorize an agreement, as the Board of Directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, with the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation. The agreement authorizes the district to install, own, use, operate and maintain a replacement of an existing water service line, meter boxes and meters for delivery of potable water to four parcels within the district. Construction of the new Tacna Water Infrastructure Project is under way within the district.
• An intergovernmental agreement for election services between the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Recorder and Hospital District, effective March 8, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027, with automatic renewal for one successive five-year term. The agreement permits the county to conduct elections on their behalf.
• An intergovernmental agreement for election services between the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Recorder and Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32, effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027, with automatic renewal for one successive five-year term. The agreement permits the county to conduct elections on behalf of the entities.