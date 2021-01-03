With revenues doing better than expected, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider employee raises retroactive to July.
An amended resolution on the consent agenda would authorize $235,713 in adjustments to personnel compensation as well as other expenses totaling $65,709.
On Dec. 7, Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, in a financial update regarding revenues received during the first quarter of the current fiscal year told the supervisors that revenue collections have been showing better-than-expected patterns.
Due to fears that revenues would drop considerably due to the pandemic, the board had made salary adjustments effective to Jan. 1, but after Villega’s presentation, the board lifted the self-imposed sequestration of certain expenditures, including the raises, and changed the effective date to Dec. 8. However, the resolution, if adopted, would make them retroactive to the first full pay period in July.
Other agenda items include the following proposed actions:
• Award a construction contract for the South Somerton Area Drainage Improvements Project to Gutierrez Canales Engineering in the amount of $4.03 million.
• Approve the updated Yuma County Workforce Development 4-Year Plan 2020-2023.
• As requested by the Yuma County Democratic Party, approve the following Democratic Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022: Charlene Fernandez, Sergio Fernandez, Carlye Fernandez, Gabe Ortiz, Angela Pancrazi Moreno, and Maria Chavoya for Precinct 39.
• Appoint members of the Board of Supervisors to boards and commissions for the calendar year 2021.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/yawoa8rl.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
These email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.