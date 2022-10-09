The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special meeting on Monday to consider awarding a contract for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Improvements project.
As the board of directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, the supervisors will be asked to award a $11.6 million contract to Yuma Valley Contractors.
The board opened the bids submitted to the county on Aug. 1 and referred them to the district engineer, Stantec Consulting, with instructions to review them and report back with a recommendation of the “lowest and best responsible” bidder.
The engineer’s recommendation was completed, but the Notice of Award was delayed until Sept.19, pending concurrence of a federal grant award. Rural Development has now successfully secured a $6.2 million funding shortfall from the federal pool of Community Development Block Grant Colonia funds for the project.
The $6.2 million in supplemental funding has been approved and assigned to the Tacna project. Rural Development concurs with the engineer’s recommendation, according to staff.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/3npryxsx.