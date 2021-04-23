The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a special work session on Friday to discuss legislative priorities with Arizona legislators. The supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Among the issues to be discussed are the state budget, tax cuts and impact to counties; issues concerning the U.S./Mexico border; increased broadband access for rural areas; and the status and highlights of key bills moving through the Legislature.
The supervisors expect to receive feedback and/or reports from state legislators on their priorities.
Board members will attend either in person, by telephone, or remotely via electronic conferencing.