The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a special work session on Monday to discuss legislative priorities with Arizona legislators. The supervisors will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Among the issues to be discussed are funding assistance for the relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds; increasing the state gas tax to fund road and highway improvements; protecting the Colorado River water supply; and increasing COVID-19 vaccine allocations for Yuma County.
Other issues include involving local jurisdictions in Arizona Department of Environmental Quality permitting decisions related to biosolids and liquid waste (domestic septage); increased broadband access for rural areas; allowing for speedier remediation or abatement of properties with junk vehicles and allowing for the removal of such vehicles; and possible legislation related to optional retirement programs.
The supervisors will also receive feedback and/or reports from state legislators on their priorities.
Board members will attend either in person, by telephone, or remotely via electronic conferencing.