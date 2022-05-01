The 2022-23 budget will be the focal point of several meetings of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors this week.
On Monday morning, the supervisors will hear a presentation summarizing the recommended budget for the county.
On morning afternoon and Tuesday morning, the supervisors will meet in special sessions to review budget requests with the departments.
During the regular meeting Monday morning, the supervisors will consider options for long-term and temporary facility space for the Public Defender’s office as a result of the establishment of Division 7 to the Yuma County Superior Court.
The supervisors will also hold a public hearing regarding applications to the Arizona Department of Housing for Community Development Block Grant funding for the FY 2022 Regional Account and FY 2022-2023 State Special Projects programs.
The supervisors previously picked the following three projects for RA funding: Catholic Community Services Safe House Expansion, Yuma County Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex ADA playground and Yuma County Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation.
One project is proposed for SSP funding: Yuma County Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation.
In addition, the supervisors will consider appointing Tom Hurt to fill the vacant position of Yuma County School Superintendent, as recommended by the Yuma County Republican Party. Hurt would replace Tom Tyree for the remainder of this year. Tyree retired as county school superintendent in February and now serves as the superintendent of the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma.
The supervisors will also discuss an option to create a board-appointed recruitment committee for public defender and appoint members.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
– A contract for the provision of a turbine engine rotorcraft/helicopter to Western Sky Helicopters in an amount not to exceed $297,500 annually, for a period of three years, funded from an Arizona Department of Emergency Grant, for the Sheriff’s Office.
– An intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District regarding a $1.14 million grant which will be used to broaden COVID-19 disease mitigation and surveillance efforts in K-12 schools.
– Removal of delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes that have been determined to be uncollectible.
The supervisors will be asked to approve the following:
– Appointment of Ryan Barto to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board.
– Reappointments of Emilia Cortez and Lorraine “Lori” Stofft to the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees.
– Appointment of Nancy Tucker to the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees to fill the remainder of Alyssa Line’s term, effective May 2, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
– Appointments of the following as judges pro tempore for Superior Court, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023: Commissioners Stephen J. Rouff, Levi Gunderson and Claudia M. Gonzalez; Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Darci D. Weede; and attorney Kathryn Stocking-Tate.
– Appointment of the Arizona Attorney General to represent the interests of Yuma County in the matter of San Diego Gas & Electric Company v. Arizona Department of Revenue and Yuma County, et al. In this case, SDG&E is challenging the legality of the actions taken by ADOR and both Maricopa and Yuma counties in valuing and taxing SDG&E’s electric transmission property located in both counties for tax years 2021 and 2022.
On Monday, the regular meeting will take place at 9 a.m., followed by special budget sessions at 1 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. All meetings will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports tinyurl.com/3uy767fz.