The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation from the Arizona Auditor General Office, the county’s auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The county’s financial statements received a clean opinion, meaning the county is in compliance with the financial reporting requirements. However, the auditor also made five improvement recommendations in the county’s internal control and compliance audit report and three additional recommendations in its federal single audit report.
After an executive session, which is held behind closed doors, the supervisors will discuss a potential agreement with the Phoenix law firm of Clark Hill in the lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the Queen Creek Colorado River Transfer Project under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Nazzer Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED, will provide an update on the organization’s activities in the past year and its plans for 2023.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve and/or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments.
After receiving updates on state and federal legislative issues, the supervisors will consider a one-time pledge of $120,000 for establishment of the National Center for Public Lands Counties, as requested by the Western Interstate Region Board of Directors and the National Association of Counties.
In addition, the supervisors will hold hearings for several planning and zoning cases.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• Appointment of the Arizona Attorney General to represent the interests of Yuma County in the pending property tax valuation case entitled: Agua Caliente Solar LLC v. Arizona Department of Revenue; Yuma County, Case No. TX2022-000328.
• Agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the City of San Luis for the transfer of $33 million in state appropriated funds back to ADOT for the Cesar Chavez Boulevard widening project in the city. The Legislature incorrectly identified Yuma County as the recipient of the funds for this project, which includes constructing, widening, repairing and upgrading Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis. The agreement allows the state to retain the funds so it can administer the design and construction of the project on behalf of San Luis.
• Award the 2023 and 2024 contract for magnesium chloride to South Western Sealcoating at the unit price of $166 per ton.
• Award the bid for an Integrated Library System to Innovative Interfaces in the amount of $153,013, effective July 1, 2023.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.