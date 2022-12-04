The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation from the Arizona Auditor General Office, the county’s auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The county’s financial statements received a clean opinion, meaning the county is in compliance with the financial reporting requirements. However, the auditor also made five improvement recommendations in the county’s internal control and compliance audit report and three additional recommendations in its federal single audit report.

