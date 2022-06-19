The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will hold a public hearing to receive comments on incurring long-term debt to finance certain projects.
The board will also hear a presentation on the need for the projects and the use of long-term financing.
On May 16, the supervisors directed staff to issue bonds to finance the acquisition and/or construction of new county buildings and modification to existing county buildings as needed. These capital projects and possible financing were discussed and approved during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 budget processes.
The supervisors are also expected to approve the selection of Pilkington Construction Co. of Yuma as construction manager at risk for the County Administration Building Project and authorize the construction projects director to enter into a pre-construction and construction services contract, with a pre-construction phase amount not to exceed $281,350.
In other action, the supervisors will conduct a combined public hearing on the 2022/23 Annual Budget and the Truth and Taxation primary and secondary property tax levies.
The primary property tax levies proposed in the budget can be achieved by maintaining the primary property tax rate of $2.5082, and the combined secondary tax levies can be achieved by maintaining the combined secondary property tax rates of $1.1556.
The supervisors will also possibly adopt a joint resolution of the county and the Flood Control, Public Health, Jail and Library districts as well as all improvement and special districts, adopting the 2022/23 budget.
Another joint resolution up for adoption would adjust the employee compensation and program funding.
The supervisors will also review options and provide direction related to the possible resignation of County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette. After nearly 14 years as the county recorder, Stallworth-Pouquette tendered her resignation effective July 18 to pursue other opportunities within the county organization.
The board will also hear updates regarding COVID-19 and activities occurring at the international border that involve or affect the County Health and Emergency Management departments.
The supervisors will meet as the Housing Governing Board to consider approval of the 2023 operating budget in the amount of $3.1 million for Housing Department’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
In addition, after an executive session, the supervisors are scheduled to discuss and possibly authorize for the chairman to sign the employment agreement between Yuma County and Ian McGaughey for the position of county administrator.
The consent calendar to be considered by the board includes the following items:
• Appointment of Raymond Hanna as the public defender at a salary above the midpoint of $67.01.
• An agreement with the City of Yuma for the procurement, joint use of support, maintenance and operation of the multi-jurisdictional integrated system known as the Yuma Regional Communications System, for a period of five years.
• Award a contract for the supply, delivery and application of liquid asphalt to Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co. as primary vendor and Cactus Transport as secondary vendor for 2022/2023.
• Approve the Yuma County Water Users Association cost proposal in the amount of $29,295 for the reconstruction of the Ingraham Lateral crossing on County 21st at Avenue I½.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the County 19th Street and Avenue G Centerline Rumble Strips Project.
• Approve the settlement agreement for property tax appeal Case No. S1400CV2021-00750 OCP Arizona, LLC v. Yuma County, setting the full cash value of the subject property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $600,000.
Presentations scheduled for Monday include special recognition for Ron Jones on his retirement as Yuma County conflict administrator and a Arizona Public Service update regarding maintaining reliability during the summer months.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/55fmtsud.
TACNA WATER PROJECT
In addition, the supervisors, meeting as the Board of Directors of Yuma County Improvement District No. 2017-02 (Tacna Water), will hold a special session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Antelope Union High School, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
The board will conduct a public hearing on the Tacna Water Project. View the complete agenda and staff report at tinyurl.com/2p8hysc9.