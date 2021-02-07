The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special work session retreat at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., in Yuma.

The retreat will kick off with an economic outlook and a mid-year review by Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas and Budget Director Tony Struck.

The supervisors will then discuss major considerations for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, including:

• Increases to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Long-term Care System.

• Legislative proposals for salary increases for county elected officials and the impact on future budgets.

• Infrastructure needs, buildings.

• Fleet management and replacement program.

• Minimum wage increase effective Jan. 1, 2022.

• Board’s compensation priorities.

• Impact of potential federal COVID-19 relief on revenues and expenditures for the next fiscal year.

The board will also discuss a long-range financial forecast with assumptions and an employee benefits forecast.

The supervisors will also consider their priorities and initiatives for 2021-2022.

Comments or questions from department directors and elected officials will be read from the board during the meeting.

View the full agenda at www.tinyurl.com/58q2hlfa.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you