The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special work session retreat at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., in Yuma.
The retreat will kick off with an economic outlook and a mid-year review by Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas and Budget Director Tony Struck.
The supervisors will then discuss major considerations for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, including:
• Increases to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Long-term Care System.
• Legislative proposals for salary increases for county elected officials and the impact on future budgets.
• Infrastructure needs, buildings.
• Fleet management and replacement program.
• Minimum wage increase effective Jan. 1, 2022.
• Board’s compensation priorities.
• Impact of potential federal COVID-19 relief on revenues and expenditures for the next fiscal year.
The board will also discuss a long-range financial forecast with assumptions and an employee benefits forecast.
The supervisors will also consider their priorities and initiatives for 2021-2022.
Comments or questions from department directors and elected officials will be read from the board during the meeting.
View the full agenda at www.tinyurl.com/58q2hlfa.