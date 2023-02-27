The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special work session retreat on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st. Drive.
The agenda includes an economic outlook, financial report and a long-range financial forecast.
Tony Struck, budget director, will present information on the general fund as well as the funds for the Jail, Library, Health and Flood Control districts.
Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas will present a 2022/23 mid-year financial review.
Both Struck and Villegas are also scheduled to share major considerations for the fiscal year 2023/24 budget.
Felicia Frausto, human resources director, will focus on the compensation strategy with current and future considerations. Frausto, along with Mark Fitch of Segal, will present an employee benefits forecast.
The supervisors will also discuss priorities and initiatives for fiscal year 2023/24.