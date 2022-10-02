The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will learn about the plans of the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. to develop and operate a 30,000-square-foot “innovation center” to support entrepreneurship, regional workforce development, industry research and more in the county.
Jim Schuessler, president and chief executive officer of the YMVC, will present the information regarding the organization’s activities, followed by discussion and possible action by the supervisors to authorize funding for YMVC.
The supervisors will also hear appeal requests by JJCT LLC regarding two zoning violation cases in which the county’s hearing officer found Bann Mobile Home Park in violation of the zoning code and imposed a $7,500 civil penalty for each of the cases.
The allegations included having a park model home installed without permits; junk on the property consisting of discarded furniture, appliances, miscellaneous household items, tires and trash; and dilapidated manufactured homes throughout the property “in unsafe conditions dangerous to human health or the public welfare.”
In addition, the supervisors will hold public hearings on proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance and building safety code. The proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance would change the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements to 7 feet in residential and Rural Area zoning districts.
The other proposed text amendment would conform the county’s building safety code to the City of Yuma’s building code to include the 2020 National Electric Code, 2018 International Code Council Mechanical Code and Plumbing Code and Fuel Gas Code with some minor amendments.
The supervisors will also hold an expedited public hearing on a request from Maria D. and Jose Alvarado to rezone a 10-acre parcel located at 16272 S. Avenue A in Somerton from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum.
The supervisors will also hold regular public hearings on the following cases:
• Leticia Guillermo has requested the rezoning of two parcels totaling 5.46 acres, located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of Clip Street (12th Street) and the alignment of 47th Avenue in Yuma, from Suburban Ranch-3 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-1 Acre Minimum.
• BCH Properties has requested the rezoning of a 88.55 parcel, located on the southwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4½E in Yuma, from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments.
Also, the supervisors will receive updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The agenda contains the following consent calendar items:
• The purchase of 18 2023 Ford F150 trucks from Alexander Ford for an amount not to exceed $782,558.
• Terminate the appointment of Wong & Carter of Phoenix and appoint Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker of Flagstaff as special deputies to provide legal counsel and advice in drafting and negotiating construction service agreements for the Yuma County Administration Building Project at the rate of $250 per hour for all attorneys of the firm.
• Cancel the Nov. 16 election for the Hyder Valley Irrigation Water Delivery District and appoint to the District Board of Trustees unopposed candidates Peter Aronstam, Angela Gutierrez and Roger Fincher, for terms effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.
• Intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, at the request of Arizona@Work Yuma County, for employment services for eligible adults, funded by the state’s Social Services Block Grant.
• Removal taxes that are considered to be uncollectible.
• Declare miscellaneous county property as surplus, authorize the items to be publicly auctioned online between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 and authorize the disposal of any items that are not sold at auction. The surplus items are available for review as part of the agenda packet posted at the link below.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/ypdszu8w.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.