The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will learn about the plans of the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. to develop and operate a 30,000-square-foot “innovation center” to support entrepreneurship, regional workforce development, industry research and more in the county.

Jim Schuessler, president and chief executive officer of the YMVC, will present the information regarding the organization’s activities, followed by discussion and possible action by the supervisors to authorize funding for YMVC.

