The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special session on Friday to discuss legislative priorities, broadband access, water rights, state budget and other issues, ending with a roundtable open-forum discussion.
The meeting will take place at 9 am. in the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
The goal is for elected officials and staff to discuss priorities and mutual interests in advance of the 2023 state legislative session.
Jennifer Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, and Craig Sullivan, executive director of the County Supervisors Association, will outline their organizations’ 2023 legislative platforms.
The supervisors will then focus on broadband access for rural areas, water rights and the particulate matter (PM-10) nonattainment area.
They will then talk about the state budget and its impact on Yuma County as well as receive feedback from state legislators on their priorities.
The session will end with a roundtable open-forum discussion.