The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold their first meeting of April on Monday but will have to try a new seating arrangement to maintain social distancing precautions.
The meeting has a scheduled public hearing for the five-year plan of the Yuma County Housing Department, and federal regulation requires a public hearing on the local housing department before an annual plan can be approved.
The public will have the priority for seating. Staff will know ahead of time which discussion items they’ll need to attend and to what extent so they can leave the seats open. The seats will be limited, however, to as many people can fit while still maintaining the six- to 10-foot social distancing precaution.
The board will still be present in person and will be trying to take the same social distancing precautions in their seating arrangement.
The meeting will also include an update to federal legislation affecting Yuma, including an update on plans for further funding and expansion of the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz., which received federal funds for modernization in December.
The board will sign three proclamations marking April as National County Government Month, Yuma County Government Employee Appreciation Month and Fair Housing Month. The last one is meant to remind citizens that, in addition to their right to rent or own property, the government is responsible for protecting that right.
The meeting will take place on Monday at 9 a.m and can be live streamed on the YUMA-77 channel or on the Yuma County Government Facebook page. The public present at the auditorium will have a period open through most of the meeting during which they can speak.