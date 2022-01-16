The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
Two discussion and action items are on the agenda, including a hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed redistricting maps for the supervisor and community college districts.
Following the hearing, the supervisors might discuss the maps and possibly offer their own feedback.
On May 3, the board established the Redistricting Advisory Commission to help with redrawing the district boundaries following the decennial census. The commission conducted public meetings and developed redistricting plans for presentation to the public and possible recommendation to the board.
The commission has been meeting monthly since July, and with the assistance of consultants, presented one community college district map and two supervisor district maps for public feedback in a series of hearings held last week.
The feedback will be shared with the commission to aid in the final map recommendation for adoption by the supervisors.
The other discussion and action item centers on COVID-19 updates and activities by the county’s top health and emergency management officials.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• Funding of $5,000 to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. for a binational workforce study.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) for the acceptance of Emergency Management Performance Grant funds in the amount of $184,988.
• Budget amendments for various departments, agencies and districts. Periodic adjustments are submitted based on deferred budget amendment requests from November through early January.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. It also typically streams live on Facebook.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/5brer4dk.