The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet Friday for a special work session to discuss legislative priorities with Arizona state legislators.
Among the topics up for discussion are the state budget, tax cuts and the American Rescue Plan Act, issues concerning the U.S./Mexico border, increased broadband access for rural areas, and the status and highlights of key bills moving through the Legislature.
As for the state budget, tax cuts and the American Rescue Plan Act, the agenda notes that the fiscal year 2022 state budget is now taking shape, with discussions including potential tax cuts of several hundred million dollars.
Meanwhile, the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act is slated to bring $16 billion to Arizona, including $4.8 billion to the state government in a direct allocation from the U.S. Treasury. The supervisors would like to know how legislators see the budget shaping up in this unique environment.
With issues concerning the U.S./Mexico border, the agenda points out that the border has seen recent attention with migrant crossings and fear of the spread of disease. The Border Patrol also recently announced a continued prohibition on “nonessential” travel, which the county believes threatens the economic survival of local businesses and sales tax revenues. The supervisors would like to know how the legislators will address these issues in the state Legislature.
The supervisors have named broadband access for rural areas as a top priority. They will question the legislators about updates that can be shared about broadband funding and incentives that could benefit Yuma County.
In addressing key bills moving through the Legislature, the supervisors will ask the legislators what bills they see in this year’s session that would have a sizable impact on the county.
The supervisors would also like to know if the legislators have any issues for which they need the county’s support or assistance.
The supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the BOS Auditorium at 198 S. Main St.