The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet twice on Monday, in the morning for the regular meeting and in the afternoon for a special budget session. The supervisors will gather again on Tuesday to continue the budget discussion.
During the regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. Monday, the supervisors will receive a summary of the recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-22. Monday, 1-5 p.m., and 9 a.m. Tuesday, the supervisors will review budget requests with the departments.
The budget session will kick off Monday afternoon with a briefing by the Budget Review Team regarding the fiscal year 2021/22 budget.
The briefing will be followed by a discussion of budget recommendations for the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation; Crossroads Mission; Cooperative Extension; Board of Supervisors; County Administrator including Emergency Management, Risk Management/Conflict Administration, Communications and Grants; Non-Departmental; Human Resources; Information Technology Services; Health District; Library District; Public Fiduciary; Housing; Public Defender; Legal Defender; and Financial Services/Improvement Districts.
REGULAR SESSION
During the regular session, which starts at 9 a.m. Monday, the supervisors will hear a Public Works presentation on the costs of solid waste operations, costs associated with various waste streams and potential fees, followed by discussion and direction to staff on possible fees for the use of transfer sites.
The board will then discuss and possibly adopt Guiding Policies and Principles for the 2021 Redistricting Process and a resolution establishing a Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission as a recommending citizen body for redistricting preparation and implementation.
The agenda includes a discussion and possible action regarding the American Rescue Plan Act, in which the supervisors are expected to prioritize potential projects and programs for the $42 million the county expects to receive in financial aid.
The supervisors will hold Planning and Zoning hearings on the following cases:
• Adrian Vega, agent for Sunderman Investments, requests the rezoning of two parcels totaling 10 acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum, located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15th Street in Yuma.
• Discussion concerning possible changes to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance to limit the number of hearings needed to determine compliance for zoning violations to a maximum of two and set them at a date not to exceed 180 days from the first hearing to determine compliance.
The consent calendar includes the following:
• The appointments of the following individuals as judges pro tempore for Yuma County Superior Court, from July 1 to June 30: Commissioner Stephen J. Rouff, Commissioner Levi Gunderson, Commissioner Claudia M. Gonzalez, Attorney Pamela Walsma and Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Darci D. Weede.
• The final plat for El Rancho Encantado Phase 2B subdivision zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, located at the northwest corner of Cassidy Drive and 50th Street in Yuma. Craig Colvin of Colvin Engineering, agent for El Rancho Encantado, submitted the request approval.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/dsjfx8n4.
All the meetings will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.