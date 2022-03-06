After the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to deny adoption of the proposed 2030 Comprehensive Plan, staff on Monday will ask the Board of Supervisors to authorize the hiring of consultants to prepare a fully updated plan.
The commission last month refused to recommend adoption of the draft plan due to outdated elements such housing data and protests from citizens. A staff report notes that they agree with the commission’s decision and will request authorization to obtain proposals from qualified consultants to prepare a fully updated 2030 Comprehensive Plan “that is relevant and addresses current conditions, public comments and internal review.”
The Comprehensive Plan, which is updated and adopted every 10 years, serves as the official guide for the development of the unincorporated area of the county.
In other action, staff will present the Yuma County American Rescue Plan Act projects, with more information about each project’s purpose and estimated cost.
Another presentation will feature Crystal Figueroa, executive director of Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, with an update on YMPO’s activities.
The supervisors will also hear an update on COVID-19 updates and activities.
In addition, the consent agenda contains the following items:
• Approval of a loan from Yuma County to the Greater Yuma Port Authority in the amount of $1.6 million for the Magrino Industrial Park Unit No. 4 Subdivision; a contract with Core Engineering Group to provide construction inspection services; construction plans; and authorization for the Department of Engineering to advertise for bids.
• Award a $917,500 contract for the construction of Avenue B (US 95), from 24th Street to 32nd Street, to DPE Construction.
• Adopt updated election precinct boundaries for Yuma County.
• Approval of an agreement with Runbeck Election Services.
• Approval of the modification to the contract and authorize a contract with Transitional Living Center Recovery for services to indigent defendants in criminal cases represented by the County Public and Legal Defender Offices.
• Approval of the final plat for the proposed Sierra Ridge Unit 2 Subdivision located in the vicinity of Avenue 12 E and 36th Street.
• Approval of the reappointments of Judith “Judy” Gill, Diane Umphress, Nancy Tucker, Gary Black and Bobbi Firebush to the Merit Award System Board for one-year terms ending Dec. 31.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2rxv78zk.