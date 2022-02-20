The Yuma County Board of Supervisors this week will meet on Wednesday, instead of Monday, due to the Presidents Day holiday.
On the agenda is an agreement with the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs for relocation of the county fairgrounds away from the crash and accident potential zones of the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.
In the 2020-2021 state legislative session, Rep. Tim Dunn introduced, and the Legislature approved, funding of $5 million toward the relocation of the fairgrounds in the interest of preserving the military installation operations.
The Governor’s Office requested that the funding be routed to the county through AZDEMA.
The supervisors will also consider awarding a construction contract for the Smucker Park Detention Basin Project to Meridian Engineering Company in the amount of $18.7 million.
In addition, the board will consider a $100,000 contract with Geotechnical Services for construction inspection services for this project.
The county’s Flood Control District and the City of Yuma have jointly developed the Smucker Park Basin and 28th Street and Westridge Drive outfalls to provide regional storm drainage and flood control.
The supervisors will also mull a petition to establish the Villa Serena Irrigation Water Delivery District and authorize the establishment of a new fund number for the district. The owners of 100% of the real property within the limits of the proposed district have signed the petition.
In other action, the supervisors will hear a COVID-19 update, a presentation by BWS Architects and Facilities Management on development for the new Administration Building at 197 S. Main St. and a presentation of the Yuma County Quarterly Safety Excellence Award by County Administrator Susan Thorpe.
The following items are part of the consent calendar:
• Accept a $2.5 million grant from AZDEMA to fund equipment and supplies used by the Yuma County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit.
• Authorize Public Works to participate in the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract with a bid price of $1.55 per square yard for Type II slurry at an estimated total cost of $399,860.
• Declare miscellaneous property as surplus to county needs for Adult Probation, County Administration, Health District, Housing Department, Library District, Public Works and Recorder’s Office, authorize their public auction online between March 18 and April 1, and if not sold, authorize their disposal according to the county’s purchasing policy.
• A $1,000 grant from Tangled Bank Studios to the Yuma County Free Library District as part of a nationwide initiative to highlight pollinator diversity and spark local efforts to support wild pollinators.
• A contract between the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Services District for implementation of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Personal Responsibility Education Program.
• A contract between the Yuma County Improvement District and Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District for delivery of Colorado River water to the Tacna District for domestic use.
• Reject a bid received for gravel road maintenance services. The plans are to edit the current request for proposals to be more specific on the expectations and the number of maintenance miles needed by both parties.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2p8u8rx4.