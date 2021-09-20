The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss and potentially approve projects and programs for American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
The county received an allocation of $41.5 million, with $20.8 million arriving this past June. The second payment is expected on or around June 9, 2022.
The county must report the planned projects and programs to the U.S. Treasury. The supervisors previously discussed using ARPA funds for the following projects: Housing Department water line in Somerton; Tacna water system construction if there is a shortfall in existing grants; and Greater Yuma Port Authority Industrial Park water and sewer buildout.
Listed projects also include funding diverse redundant middle mile broadband backbone, to be followed by fiber to the premise and towers for rural coverage; and a broadband technical consultant to assist with development of a request for proposals, evaluation of proposals, etc.
Other listed projects include an Orange Grove/Rancho Mesa Verde Sewer System; replacement of an ambulance for Tri-Valley Ambulance in Wellton; and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for costs that can’t be covered with ERAP funds.
The supervisors will also consider adding the University of Arizona Wastewater Lab, which is currently covered through the general fund budget.
In addition, the board will hear a staff presentation and provide direction regarding a potential improvement district for Orange Grove and Rancho Mesa Verde and their sanitary sewer system needs and potential use of ARPA funds for these needs.
The agenda includes a resolution granting public service water and sewer franchises to Far West Water and Sewer for 25 years as well as a discussion and possible action to allow the Department of Engineering to solicit review comments from potential users of the draft Yuma County Public Works Standards 2021 Edition to update the current standards.
In other action, the supervisors will review the report titled 2022 County Supervisors Association Legislative Proposals For Consideration, and if deemed appropriate, identify Yuma County’s position on specific proposals.
The supervisors will also receive updates regarding bills proposed in the Arizona State Legislature that may impact Yuma County and strategies relating to the county’s federal legislative priorities.
In addition, Lowell Perry, executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, will present information on the organization’s latest projects and activities.
The consent calendar includes an agreement with the City of Yuma to provide mandated weekend and holiday court services from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and approve the invoice in the amount of $3,421 for the provision of these services.
The consent calendar also includes the purchase of two new 2021 Mack dump trucks from Vanguard Truck Centers in the amount of $404,800.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/kmux2jdu.