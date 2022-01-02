The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss and prioritize projects proposed for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant applications to the Arizona Department of Housing.
The state receives CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for communities in Arizona. Yuma County shares the CDBG Regional Account allocation from ADOH with San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, with two entities sharing the allocation 50/50 in alternating years.
Yuma County and the Town of Wellton will share the 2022 allocation. The exact amount for 2022 is not known at this time, but the 2021 allocation split between San Luis and Somerton was $540,171 each.
Staff conducted the first public hearing on Oct. 13 to solicit projects from the public.
The supervisors have discretion over selection of projects to be submitted to the ADOH, provided the projects meet all CDBG requirements. No more than three projects can be submitted by a county for Regional Account funding.
The supervisors will also hear an overview of the Yuma County Organizational Culture Initiative’s last 12 months from Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey. He will also provide a preview of Phase 2 of the initiative, which recently began.
Also on the agenda is discussion and possible action regarding COVID-19 updates and activities.
The consent calendar includes the following items:
• Appointment and hiring of Francisco “Frank” Sanchez as the county engineer.
• As requested by the Yuma County Libertarian Party, the appointment of Carol Anne Penfold Helland as a precinct committeeman in Precinct 40 for a term that will expire on Oct.1.
• Approval of an asphalt mill and fill project on Avenue B between 24th and 32nd streets. The county, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, was allocated $900,000 in federal funds for this project.
The project area is 15% within the City of Yuma and 85% in Yuma County. Consequently, the supervisors will also consider agreements with the city and the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the project.
In addition, the supervisors will be asked to approve the construction plans and authorize the county engineer to advertise for bids.
• A contract award of $182,967 to Gutierrez Canales Engineering for the construction of the Stormwater Retention/Detention Basins Project. The project entails stormwater retention basin gate box modifications at the Somerton Basin. The project will also install a lift station at the North Central Basin in Yuma.
• Approve the appointment of the Arizona Attorney General to represent the interests of Yuma County in the pending property tax valuation case between San Diego Gas & Electric Co. and Arizona Department of Revenue.
• Presentation and possible discussion regarding state, federal and international legislative updates, which may include status of bills impacting Yuma County, timelines and composition of the legislatures, redistricting and legislative strategies and priorities.
The meeting will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. It also typically airs live on Facebook.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rf59e.