The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are apparently having second thoughts about the name it chose for the facility formerly known as the Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex.
The supervisors had opted to name the new park currently under development Foothills County Park, but on Monday they will reconsider the name, according to the agenda.
The supervisors will also conduct a combined public hearing on the 2023/24 annual budget and the secondary property tax levies, which is called a Truth and Taxation hearing.
The board is also scheduled to adopt joint resolutions accepting the budgets of the Yuma County Flood Control District, Public Health District, Jail District, Library District and all improvement and special districts and adjusting employee compensation and program funding.
The supervisors will also hear a presentation on the construction status of Yuma County Administration Services Building,197 S. Main St., and Yuma County Public Health Department,2200 W. 28th St.
In addition, Ayres Associates will present information on the Yuma Coalition Brownfield Assessment grant awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2021.
As the Housing Governing Board, the board will consider a resolution approving the amount of $3.4 million to be written off as bad debt accounts.
Another public hearing will center on a request for a special use permit to allow a solar power generating facility, battery energy storage and associated equipment on seven separate parcels totaling 4,181 acres located between County 15th Street North and Palomas Road and between the alignments of Avenue 68 E and Avenue 70E in Dateland and zoned Rural Area-40 Acre Minimum.
The agenda also calls for updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• A professional services agreement with Kitchell CEM for project management/owner’s representative services for construction phase services in the amount of $492,000, for the new Yuma County Administration Services building under construction at 197 S. Main St.
• Acquisition of property for the Yuma County Administration Services building located along the southern portion of the property of the Yuma Regency Main Street Cinema at 111 S. Main St., at the appraised value of $31,532.
• Contract for the supply, delivery and application of asphalt to Cactus Transport as the primary contractor for CSS-1H at $720.00 per ton and MC-250 at $1,100 per ton and to Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co. as the secondary contractor as specified.
• Consulting services agreement with Joe Wehrle for support of the Yuma County Assessor for one year, effective on July 1.
• Adopt new election precinct boundaries for Yuma County.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.