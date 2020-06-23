A couple of Yuma County supervisors objected to telling businesses what to do, prompting the board chairman to agree to take another look at the wording of a mask mandate and perhaps allow more flexibility.
Chairman Tony Reyes said he signed the proclamation mandating masks on Thursday without input from fellow supervisors because he felt quick action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 was needed.
The original proclamation indicated that any person who violated the mandate after being asked to comply may be found guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor. However, Sheriff Leon Wilmot quickly issued a statement, making it clear that his department would not be enforcing the mask mandate due to a lack of resources.
A “blindsided” Reyes met with county officials on Friday to come up with a solution, and the group decided to create a hotline manned by the health department to screen calls in order not to overwhelm the Sheriff’s Office with people asking questions or logging complaints.
“Unfortunately, we did not understand the total impact on the enforcement,” Reyes said, noting that they didn’t want the enforcement issue to overshadow the health crisis.
“It was not intended to take away somebody’s rights,” he added.
The amended proclamation calls for educating and working to promote best practices. Upon initial violations, people will be given the opportunity to comply. Only in cases of immediate threats to public safety or “significant and willful violations,” the Sheriff’s Office will be called to assist in obtaining compliance.
One citizen, Pedro Ramos, asked to speak on the topic, pointing out that he suffers from sinus problems and masks make it hard for him to breathe. (The proclamation exempts a person unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or who is otherwise exempted by the Arizona Department of Health Services.)
Reyes said he’s heard from a lot of citizens asking questions, such as how one is to keep a mask on a 2-year-old. He noted that the minimum age might have to be moved to 5 or 6 years old.
Supervisor Russell McCloud said he reached out to Michelle Ahlmer, executive director of the Arizona Retailers Association, to ask for the retailer’s perspective. McCloud read her response, which conveyed that retailers are prepared to post signs to remind patrons to wear masks as well as make announcements and post someone at the door to remind people, but retailers don’t want to put employees in the position of policing their customers.
She set out a possible scenario in which a customer enters a store and refuses to wear a mask. For their safety, employees should not be put in danger by having to deal with an aggressive customer and would violate store policy by engaging in a confrontation.
As for someone claiming medical exemption, employees should not have to inquire about conditions and other customers would not know about the condition and might complain. It would be impossible to “validate, defend or enforce,” Ahlmer said.
Also, she added, a business should not be penalized and be held responsible for individuals’ actions.
Therefore, McCloud said, he offered a “very, very strong objective” to the portion of the proclamation that required a private business to post a sign mandated by county government.
“It is not the place of the county government to tell a private business what kind of sign they have to put up on the door, especially if that business does not agree with that policy,” McCloud said. He requested another amendment removing that requirement.
Reyes said he would take it under advisement
Supervisor Darren Simmons said he agreed with McCloud. “How do you enforce this? Telling private business what it can and cannot do?”
Reyes said he understood that. “What we wanted was to give them the tool, not a strong mandate that has a certain amount of overreach, and maybe we overreached a little bit,” he noted. “If we can find a way to make it so that the people who want to use it can use it and people who don’t want to, take that on on their own responsibility … We did something relatively quickly, nothing that can’t be improved on.”
Reyes noted that he would consider changing the door sign requirement into a recommendation. “It may not be perfect, but we need to show some unity, make sure that people know that we care, that we’re looking at giving them tools to handle this crisis, not forcing those tools on them. I think that’s the responsible thing to do.”
Simmons noted that they can leave it up to the individual business, and customers can decide whether to go in or go somewhere else.
“We just don’t want to weaken it so much, going back to doing what you want,” Reyes said, noting that the proclamation needs “enough authority behind it, but at the same time enough flexibility.”
He also wants people to focus on the health issue, instead of focusing on individuals rights, he added.
Simmons said he liked that the amended proclamation took the criminalization out of it.
McCloud thanked Reyes for allowing the supervisors to express their opinion when he “didn’t have to.”