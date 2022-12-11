The Yuma County Board of Supervisors expressed concerns that Title 42 is ending Dec. 21 with no plan in place to process the influx of migrants and asylum seekers who cross the border in this area.
Under Title 42, a Trump-era public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government can turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. However, a U.S. District judge has ordered the end of Title 42.
“Hopefully, it doesn’t develop into an emergency,” Chairman Tony Reyes said during a report by Tony Badilla, director of emergency management.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who recently met with Homeland Security officials, noted that a resolution that authorizes extra personnel to help process the migrants will also expire and “all of the support personnel will have to vacate their positions.”
Lines explained that currently the Border Patrol Yuma Sector is sending 400 to 500 migrants a day to Tucson for processing because Tucson has 2,000 agents while Yuma has 800 agents.
But once the resolution ends, “they would no longer be able to do processing in Tucson,” Lines said.
Consequently, Lines added, Border Patrol will likely release migrants into the local streets because there would not be enough transportation out of Yuma, even with the assistance of the Regional Center for Border Health, a nonprofit that currently transports migrants to other destinations.
“We anticipate an additional 500 to 600 roughly that may be released locally,” Lines said.
Badilla confirmed the issue, noting that Border Patrol can only hold asylum seekers for a certain period of time before they must release them or return them to their country of origin.
Reyes asked about a planned migrant reception center in Yuma. Badilla explained that the federal government looked at several potential sites, including the old Sears building, but “it did not happen.”
Reyes expressed frustration that the federal government has not put a plan in place before the end of Title 42. “I just don’t understand how, knowing that some of these things are going to end, the administration is not preparing a better way to process people,” he said.
“The problem has been around with us for years. I don’t understand how we keep going from administration to administration, pushing the can down the road,” he added.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked if the supervisors could draft a letter asking President Biden to do something. Reyes said he had no problem signing such a letter.
As the request was not part of this agenda item, County Administrator Ian McGaughey suggested they continue the discussion under the agenda item for legislative issues.
Under that agenda item, Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, said that Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing “deep concerns about the looming end of Title 42 federal policy that has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.”
Lines suggested that the supervisors “tack on to that letter” and that it also be sent to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
Figueroa also noted that the supervisors sent a letter expressing the same concerns earlier this year. “We need to do it again,” Pancrazi said.
At that time, Reyes said, the county was urging the federal government to keep Title 42. The issue has now become “more complex” and with the end of the public health order, the county now needs to “address it as a border issue and as a problem with processing and as an issue that may now just filter on to smaller communities who are less able to handle any of this kind of situation.”
Supervisor Martin Porchas noted that the end of Title 42 comes “in the middle of our agricultural work just starting.”
“It just couldn’t happen at a worse time,” Reyes said, adding that the cartel violence in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, could prompt their neighbors to seek refugee status in the U.S.
To Reyes, it appears that Mexican officials are downplaying the threat. “I think it should be acknowledged that situations can develop into much bigger problems if not watched in time, which may be a little too late. I know they’re not very conducive to us suggesting anything, but I mean, the facts are the facts,” he said. “I think that this could develop into a migration crisis, into something that we really, totally don’t expect.”
Lines pointed out that Border Patrol returns between 600 to 800 migrants a week to their native countries by plane. “So we need to look at this holistically from the county’s perspective, because we may be faced with additional influx into our community,” he said.
Reyes insisted that the migrant influx is a federal and international issue and should never have been a county issue. “The moment we assume responsibility for it, we just let them off the hook a little bit. But let’s not confuse that. When it becomes an emergency issue, when it becomes a county issue, it becomes our issue, and regardless of how it developed, it becomes a local issue, and this is becoming a local issue. Now it’s not just an international issue, it’s not just a federal issue. It hasn’t been for a long time,” Reyes said.
Lines noted that the letter can also address the public health concerns “just because of the unreimbursed expenses of (Yuma Regional Medical Center) exceed $23 million. Going into a health emergency and still having that type of an emergency, it may exacerbate the problem and it may crash the system.”
Reyes added: “I don’t know how we go about telling them, look, if we have to spend money on this, we expect to be reimbursed early because their reach may not get all the way up here or they do have reach but just haven’t utilized it in the proper way, at least from my perspective.”
Figueroa also noted that Arizona, alongside 14 other states, filed a motion in federal court this past November seeking to prevent the end of Title 42.
While the migrant influx might not be an emergency yet, Reyes said “it will become when people start walking around on our streets trying to find shelter or trying to find processing, a way to get to where they’re going. We’ve had that happen two, three, four years ago. I’m not looking forward to that kind of problem. And I certainly hope that the federal government understands just what they’re coming into or what they’re forcing us to deal with.”