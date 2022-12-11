The Yuma County Board of Supervisors expressed concerns that Title 42 is ending Dec. 21 with no plan in place to process the influx of migrants and asylum seekers who cross the border in this area.

Under Title 42, a Trump-era public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government can turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. However, a U.S. District judge has ordered the end of Title 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you