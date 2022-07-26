With school almost back in session, students and families are making sure they have everything they need on their back-to-school lists. But they’re not the only ones: teachers also need to make sure their classrooms are properly stocked for the school year. That’s why Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park has been holding a drive for teachers at Ronald Reagan Elementary this month.

“We always see those drives for the kids for back to school and we know that our teachers always buy stuff out of their own money for our kids, so we figured we’d help out a school and help all the teachers,” said Bee Ybarra, a field operations support assistant for Johnson Mortuary. “Hopefully we can start a tradition and next year we’ll select another school to sponsor.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

