Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High near 105F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.