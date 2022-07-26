With school almost back in session, students and families are making sure they have everything they need on their back-to-school lists. But they’re not the only ones: teachers also need to make sure their classrooms are properly stocked for the school year. That’s why Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park has been holding a drive for teachers at Ronald Reagan Elementary this month.
“We always see those drives for the kids for back to school and we know that our teachers always buy stuff out of their own money for our kids, so we figured we’d help out a school and help all the teachers,” said Bee Ybarra, a field operations support assistant for Johnson Mortuary. “Hopefully we can start a tradition and next year we’ll select another school to sponsor.”
Since July 1, the mortuary has been collecting supplies to donate to Ronald Reagan Elementary. Employees and even some of the families they serve have been bringing in classroom necessities they anticipate teachers will need. One of the most in-demand items to collect has been supplies for dry erase boards, but the request list consists of items regularly needed in class.
As the mortuary wraps up its drive on Thursday, July 28, everyone working there is hoping to see additional involvement from the community to help support Ronald Reagan’s teachers.
To participate, community members can drop off items at the lobby of Johnson Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1415 S 1st Ave, on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
And if anyone would like to help after the deadline, Ybarra assured that they can still drop off items at the mortuary.
“I’m sure the teachers will still use them later on in the year,” she said. “The reason why we’re trying to get it done this July is to help them get their classrooms set up before school starts.”
To help get these classrooms ready, Johnson Mortuary is collecting:
- Bulletin board supplies
- Band-aids
- Dry-erase pocket storage bins
- Ticky tack/mounting putty
- Tape
- Glue sticks
- Dry-erase markers
- Construction paper
- Stock paper
- Pens and pencils
- Adult lunch bags
- Hand lotion
- Reward/fun stickers
- Paper towels
- Fun organizing folders
The drive isn’t the first instance of helping out from Johnson Mortuary either. Ybarra shared that they’ve previously donated socks, hats and clothing for homeless veterans in Yuma, donated books for children and held a blood drive for their sister funeral home among other things. Since they like to stay active in the community, the teacher supply drive is another way they’re continuing to do so and they’re already planning for the next way to help, too.
But for now, Ybarra encourages everyone to “just come and support the teachers. It’s important to help our teachers because they give so much to our kids.”
