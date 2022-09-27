Supply chain and market issues continue to impact local government, forcing Yuma County to go out of state to purchase vehicles, to the dismay of one supervisor.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of six vehicles from National Auto Fleet Group of Watsonville, California, for an amount not to exceed $225,000, using a cooperative purchasing contract.
The purchase includes three 2022 Ford Escapes for the offices of the assessor and county attorney for $88,023, a 2023 Ford Transit Van for $59,809, a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt for $31,887, and a 2023 Ford Transit Crew Van for Adult Probation for $44,435.
Tony Reyes, chairman of the board, expressed disappointment that the vehicles were being purchased from both out of town and out of state. “I don’t like to buy anything in California, especially if you could get it here, but I know you guys tried to get the local people to bid on these vehicles and you haven’t been quite successful,” he said.
Reyes pointed out that the higher taxes in California washed out the lower cost of the vehicles. “Are we really saving any money by buying them out of California if we have to pay taxes that we could be paying to the state of Arizona, or is it just sort of like we have to do this because it’s the lowest bid? In other words, are we forced to buy from California even though the savings may not be that great?”
Joshua Scott, public works director, explained that this purchase includes vehicles that were ordered last fiscal year but were canceled by the dealership. The purchase of the Ford Transit, for instance, had been awarded to Alexander Ford of Yuma, but Ford canceled the order. The dealership would have had to reorder the vehicle, putting it nine months out, with an additional cost of $10,000 over what they priced it last fiscal year.
“So we’re struggling in the market right now trying to find vehicles,” Scott said, noting that National Auto Fleet Group is one of the few purchasing cooperatives that are honoring contract prices.
Scott also pointed out that most dealers are quoting retail prices. “We can’t really afford to pay retail at this point,” he said, adding that they are also prioritizing the building of higher-level government trim lines because “that’s where the profit margins are.”
“So we’re shaking the trees” and trying to purchase locally when they can, he said.
Scott also noted that the county recently purchased several sedans from the local Hyundai dealership as well as just took delivery of three other vehicles that were ordered two fiscal years ago.
“We’re trying to get these vehicles in. We’re doing the best we can with some departments as well. The Assessor’s Office has been in dire need of some vehicles,” he said.
In addition, Scott noted, the county has put out another bid for this fiscal year “so the local dealers will have an opportunity to bid on that package as well.”
Reyes thanked Scott for the explanation, saying he wanted to get a better sense of why they were buying out of the state. “We’re trying to basically support the local dealers here. When they can’t do it, they can’t do it. When it’s a supply issue, it’s a supply issue. When it’s a timing issue, a timing issue,” he said.
“In this case, it’s just the second best option, other than a local one, because a local one just can’t deliver the product,” Reyes added.
“I just wanted to get that guilt feeling off my chest,” he quipped.
The supervisors also approved the following consent calendar items:
• Purchase of new core switch equipment to replace current equipment from New Technical Solutions in an amount not to exceed $250,000. Replacing this equipment will reduce the likelihood of failures due to end-of-life equipment, according to a staff report.
• Acceptance of a $34,782 grant from the Administrative Office of the Courts for the Juvenile Crime Reduction Fund.
• Elimination of 14 vacant positions due to the closure of Aztec High School.
• Renewal of the Segal Benefits Consultant second-year contract for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust in the amount of $69,000.
• Approval of the Modified 2020/2023 Yuma County Workforce Development Four-Year Plan as requested by the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work.
• Designation of County Administrator Ian McGaughey as the county agent on applications for financial assistance under the Disaster Relief Act as required by the Arizona Department of Military Affairs.