President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Yuma on Tuesday afternoon appeared to draw more supporters than protesters.
Although there were only a few signs, dozens of vehicles gathered along 32nd Street near the Yuma County Fairgrounds waiting to see Air Force One land at Yuma International Airport.
Many said they wouldn’t have missed the opportunity, such as Kory Kehle, who has seen the airplane before at a distance, but never up close.
“I really like President Trump, but even if it was Obama I would be here now,” said Kehle, who had binoculars hanging from his neck. “I drove by once and saw it parked at the airport, but I really want to see it land. It is going to be pretty cool.”
While she made it clear that she does not support the president, Grace Taubel said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see Air Force One again.
The last time she saw the plane was in the 1980s, when she lived in Oshkosh, Wis., and then-President Ronald Reagan paid a visit to the city.
Taubel said she did not know President Trump was going to be in Yuma on Tuesday. She found out earlier in the day when she and Jon Olson, who is an avid Trump supporter, dropped her car off at an auto repair shop.
“The guy there said the last time he came in they had a great view of the airplane, and that he was coming in again today,” Olson said. “So we decided to come out and see it for ourselves.”
Olson added that he is impressed with what the president has been able to accomplish for the country during the past four years he has been in office, and Olson hopes he gets re-elected.
“I think that President Trump is doing a good job,” Olson said. “He has a lot of balls in the air both internationally and nationally and is still getting things done. I would hate to wake up to his workload every morning.”
Taubel, however, thinks President Trump has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars building a border wall that is not needed, and does not work.
“People want to immigrate to the United States like all of our forefathers did,” Taubel said. “They just want a better life where they can work, have a home and raise their family. I don’t see what is so terrible about that.”
She also said she felt all of the money that has gone into building the wall would have been better spent fixing the country’s “broken” immigration system.
Trump supporter Jon Underwood had hoped to attend the event, and waited over an hour at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center to be bused over to the Joe Foss Hangar at Yuma International Airport, where it was being held.
However, he was not able to attend because the maximum occupancy space for the hangar was reached before he could be bused over. So instead, he decided to drive over to 32nd Street, across from the airport, and get pictures and video of Air Force One landing.
“I don’t agree with the president on everything but when it comes to my pros and cons he checks off a lot of my boxes,” Underwood said.
Pastor Justin Nowlander and his wife Louisa drove five hours from Los Angeles to Yuma because they felt it was important that the president knew they supported him.
“We love Trump and we want this country to continue to be free and prosperous,” Louisa Nowlander said.
Justin Nowlander added that Trump is a Christian, is pro life and pro guns, all of which are very important to them.
At first, Louisa Nowlander said she did not support the president, but his approach to running the country struck a chord with her and changed her mind.
“I used to hate President Trump, but then I began seeing that he was telling the truth,” she said.
The Yuma Police Department said there were no reports of any disturbances during Trump’s visit here.