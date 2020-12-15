PHOENIX – It’s purely academic at this point.
But the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision by Gov. Doug Ducey to allow his hand-picked choices to serve for 27 months in the U.S. Senate after the death of John McCain.
Without comment, the justices rejected the claims of five registered voters that there was more than enough time after McCain died in August 2018 to call a special election so that Arizonans could decide for themselves – and quickly – who should finish out McCain’s term.
Instead, the governor first appointed Jon Kyl and then Martha McSally. And she was allowed to serve until the 2020 election.
Only then did Arizona voters get a chance to choose who would serve the final two years. And they chose Democrat Mark Kelly over allowing McSally to keep the seat through the end of 2022.
In refusing to take up the case, the justices upheld the decision of a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that Arizona law gives the governor broad discretion in deciding when to call a special election to fill an unexpired term. In this case, they said, Ducey was within his power to call the election for later this year – four years into the term of the late Sen. John McCain – rather than earlier.
At the heart of the fight is the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which took the power to name U.S. senators away from state lawmakers.
It also says when there are vacancies the governor “shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies.’’ Ducey did that, setting the primary for Aug. 25 of this year – the regular primary – and the general election for Nov. 3 to determine who fills out the rest of the term which ends at the end of 2022.
The lawsuit filed in November 2018 by five registered voters – two Democrats, one independent, one Libertarian and one Republican – argued that the U.S. Constitution requires the appointment to be temporary “until the people fill the vacancies by election as the Legislature may direct.’’ Attorney Michael Persoon argued there should be a special election before the end of 2020, an election that could result in voters choosing someone other than McSally – and other than a Republican – to serve through the end of McCain’s term in 2022.
The problem with that, said appellate Judg Milan Smith, is that there is legal precedent to the contrary. He cited a 1969 federal appellate court ruling which found it was not unreasonable for the state of New York to wait until November 1970 to have an election to fill the vacancy created by the June 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert Kennedy, a gap of 29 months.
And in this case, Smith said, the lapse between McCain’s death and the 2020 general election is less than that. That the judge said, makes the timing of Ducey’s special election call “a permissible exercise of the state’s discretion.’’
Still, he acknowledged, there are limits. And that, said Smith, goes to the question of what constitutes “temporary’’ in the context of the governor’s power to temporarily fill the vacancy.
“We would have difficulty reading it to approach anything nearing that full six-year term,’’ Smith said. Separately the judges threw out the challenge to the part of state law that required Ducey to appoint a Republican, like McCain. The judges pointed out that the governor said he would have appointed McSally even if that restriction did not exist.