SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect is in custody in connection with a deliberate fire that caused the death of 11 people early Saturday morning at a bar in this city, Sonora’s top prosecutor said.

The arrest of the suspect in connection with the fire at the Beer House, located in the city’s center, was announced by Mayor Santo Gonzalez Yescas on Saturday and confirmed later in the day in a news conference by the Sonora’s attorney general, Gustavo Romulo Salas Chavez.

