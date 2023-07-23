SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect is in custody in connection with a deliberate fire that caused the death of 11 people early Saturday morning at a bar in this city, Sonora’s top prosecutor said.
The arrest of the suspect in connection with the fire at the Beer House, located in the city’s center, was announced by Mayor Santo Gonzalez Yescas on Saturday and confirmed later in the day in a news conference by the Sonora’s attorney general, Gustavo Romulo Salas Chavez.
The suspect identified only as Jose Luis N. allegedly set the intentional fire at the crowded bar located at Calle Sexta and Callejo Carlos G. Calles. Police typically do not release the full names of crime suspects prior to their prosecutions.
The suspect allegedly started the fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. after being ejected from the bar by management. Witnesses said he was highly intoxicated and was trying to force himself on female patrons of the bar.
Sonora state police initially said the fire was thought to have been started with a Molotov cocktail thrown at the bar’s front doors, but Salas Chavez said in the news conference later that the suspect is believed to have drawn gasoline from the car he was driving and poured it on the doors.
The suspect was arrested Saturday by soldiers at a traffic checkpoint while trying to flee the city, Salas Chavez said, adding an unidentified woman was in the vehicle with him.
The prosecutor said security cameras captured the suspect arriving at the bar in a vehicle that was later seized by police on the city’s south side.
Authorities did not release an age or other details about the suspect. Salas Chavez said anger over having been thrown out of the bar is the suspected motive for setting the fire.
Seven male patrons and four female customers were killed in the fire. Their names were not immediately released by police.
The fire quickly spread in the bar that was packed by between 50 and 80 people, most of whom were able to escape. But Ricardo Trigo Ramirez, director of the city’s Civil Protection Department, said one of three exits was blocked by stacked cases of beer.
Most of the victims are believed to have died of smoke inhalation, Salas Chavez said.
Ten were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 11th died at a hospital, he said.
State police initially said three people were rushed across the border to hospital care in the United States while a fourth was hospitalized in San Luis Rio Colorado. Salas Chavez said later Saturday four people remained hospitalized, three of them in the United States, while an unspecified number were treated and released from hospitals.
“We know the size and the magnitude of the tragedy and, of course, it will not go unpunished,” Salas Chavez vowed.
In a separate news conference called by the mayor earlier in the day, city officials said the Beer House opened in 2017 but closed in 2021. The officials said the bar had not been inspected since 2022, when it reopened its doors to the public without getting a required operating permit. Inspectors would have checked to make sure it had all exits open and a functional sprinkler system, officials said.
Salas Chavez said investigators will look into whether minors were inside the bar at the time of the fire. He said investigators have information that at least two minors were present, one a 17-year-old boy from San Luis Rio Colorado and the other a girl from the U.S. side of the border.
Gonzalez Yescas said the city’s Integrated Family Development, a social service agency, is providing support to families of the victims.