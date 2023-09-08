The Yuma Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to three recent armed robberies in Yuma.
According to YPD, Joseph Theobald, 23, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday and booked for the robberies at three different Circle K convenience stores.
The first robbery occurred on Aug. 30 at the Circle K located at 2089 S. Avenue A. The other two occurred on Aug. 31, at Circle Ks located at 695 S. 4th Ave. and 2398 S. Avenue B.
According to the initial investigation, the suspect was described as a male wearing a gray hoodie with sunglasses. The suspect handed a note to the cashiers, demanding money.
There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.
Theobald will be booked on felony charges in connection to all three incidents, YPD said.