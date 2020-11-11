The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that happened in Roll over the weekend.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Monday, deputies located and arrested 51-year-old Roll resident Antonio Velazquez-Cruz.
He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.
On Nov. 7 at approximately 8:33 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two deceased men found inside a residence in the 33700 block of East County 5th Street.
One of the men had previously been identified as Salvador Zermeno, a 49-year-old resident of Roll.
The name of the second deceased man was released on Tuesday. He has been identified as Thomas Milton Freeman, a 63-year-old resident of Wellton.
Evidence of foul play was found at the scene, which led deputies to believe the men were killed in a double homicide.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
