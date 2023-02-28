San Luis police have arrested a man who officers say is linked to four separate burglaries, all of which happened within the city limits.
The man has been identified as 34-year-old San Luis resident Omar Zambada.
Officers arrested Zambada on Thursday following a three-week investigation in which they say they were able to successfully connect him to all of the burglaries.
Zambada was arraigned in South County Justice Court on Monday, where he appeared before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero on one of the cases against him.
Guerrero informed Zambada that a criminal complaint had been filed against him in that case, charging him with one felony count of burglary.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 3.
Zambada’s case will likely go before the grand jury to determine whether probable cause exists to believe a crime has been committed.
If that happens, his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
A court-appointed public defender was also assigned to represent him at his Monday hearing.
