The suspect in a June 11 homicide has been arrested.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Nicholas Berry, 27, was taken into custody after being released from the hospital by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Desert Station/Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team. He was booked into Riverside County Jail.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:58 a.m. June 11 in the 900 block of South Arizona Avenue. Officers found Benjamin Pilgrim, 51, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene provided YPD with a suspect and vehicle description – a white pickup. At 10:46 a.m., the suspect vehicle was found in the 2500 block of Virginia Drive; however, it was unoccupied, YPD said. Officers learned the suspect had a second vehicle, a white Cadillac.
Officers located the Cadillac in the 100 block of East 16th Street and attempted a vehicle stop. According to YPD, the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed, and officers pursued. The vehicle fled into California and headed west on Interstate 8, at which point California Highway Patrol was notified.
YPD officers continued the pursuit and the Cadillac exited Interstate 8 at the Andrade exit, crossed the overpass and headed eastbound on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed. According to YPD, stop sticks were deployed, and the Cadillac struck them approximately two miles west of the Winterhaven exit.
The Cadillac left the roadway and rolled several times. The suspect, now identified as Berry, was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown to a California hospital in serious condition. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, YPD said.