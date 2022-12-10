SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect is in custody here in connection with the slaying of a San Luis, Ariz., woman who was reported missing last month.
Michele Alexandria Mota Martinez, 28, was last seen by her family in San Luis, Ariz., on Nov. 23 and was thought to have gone to have gone to the neighboring city in Sonora.
A body found floating in irrigation water in an area on the west side of San Luis Rio Colorado was later identified as that of Martinez, municipal police in that city confirmed. Her hands and legs had been bound and her body showed signs of violence, police said.
Police said Thursday a 42-year-old resident of the Mexican border city identified as Carlos Ramon N. was arrested in connection with the murder. Police agencies in Mexico often do not release surnames for criminal suspects pending prosecution and conviction.
According to police, the suspect was arrested Thursday night in the area of Jalapa Avenue and 26th Street, on the city’s south side. He was found with five wrappers containing nearly 9 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Municipal police gave no other details of the case, which has been turned over to Sonora state investigators.