SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect is in custody here in connection with the slaying of a San Luis, Ariz., woman who was reported missing last month.

Michele Alexandria Mota Martinez, 28, was last seen by her family in San Luis, Ariz., on Nov. 23 and was thought to have gone to have gone to the neighboring city in Sonora.

