Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in connection to several burglaries, and for allegedly trafficking in stolen property.
According to information provided by Lt. Sam Pavlak, sheriff office investigators have been actively investigating a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Alfredo Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
He was located at approximately 1:30 p.m. that day and taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was allegedly found in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun.
Pavlak also said that deputies served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.
Zendejas was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on one count of burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen property, one count of theft, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, Pavlak said, and more charges are expected as it continues.
“Improving the quality of life for all those we serve within the community has always been the Sheriff’s priority,” Pavlak said.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot would like to remind the public to remain vigilant in observing and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement. He added that the community’s assistance in reporting crimes and working with law enforcement in efforts to make Yuma County a safer place is invaluable.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous online tips can also be left at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
