The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected of committing a string of business burglaries in the Foothills area during February and March.
According to Public Information Officer L. Sam Pavlak, on Saturday at approximately 9:55 a.m. deputies and investigators identified and arrested Isaid A. Lizarraga on multiple felony charges.
The charges include eight counts of theft, four counts of criminal trespass, four counts of criminal damage, four counts of burglary and three counts of trafficking in stolen property.
Lizarraga, whose arrest, according to Pavlak, was the result of “good old-fashioned police work,” remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
The charges against Lizarraga stem from four burglaries, but Pavlak said he is suspected of having committed in excess of 10 in the county, and possibly several others within the city.
“It is still being investigated,” Pavlak said. “We are hoping to connect him to more of the burglaries and be able to charge him with those as well.”
The most recent of the burglaries happened at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Friday, March 6, in which deputies were able to acquire surveillance footage of a suspect breaking into the Happy Trails Daycare located at 11607 S. Fortuna Road.
All of the burglaries were similar in that the suspect made entry by breaking the glass of large windows or in front doors.
Lizarraga is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon, at which time he will be told whether a criminal complaint has been filed against him, and what, if any, offenses he is being charged with.
Anyone with information regarding these cases, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
