A 37-year-old Yuma man who fled from a state trooper was found hiding in a backyard storage shed after a short search of a neighborhood on Thursday.
According to information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Raul Garcia, the incident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue.
Garcia said that an AZDPS detective assigned to the State Gang Task Force was getting ready to fuel up his patrol car when he spotted a man he knew to have a warrant for his arrest for burglary out of the Yuma County Superior Court.
When the detective attempted to apprehend the suspect, he fled into a residential neighborhood and was last seen jumping a block wall into a backyard.
The AZDPS contacted the Yuma Police Department for assistance and helped establish a perimeter around the neighborhood.
The suspect was located at approximately 2:02 p.m. hiding inside a storage shed and taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect was later identified as Joshua Duggan and he was booked into the Yuma County jail on the burglary warrant, as well as additional charges of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and burglary.
