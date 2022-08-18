SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with the death of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist here whose body was found alongside a rural road outside the city.
Municipal police did not release any details about the suspect but said he was being held during the investigation of the slaying of Arjon Lopez, who, according to an autopsy Monday, died of blows to the head.
Municipal and state police on Tuesday seized a vehicle believed used in the journalist’s kidnapping, a Toyota Tacoma reported stolen in California. Also found in the vehicle were weapons and tactical police gear, municipal police said.
Arjon Lopez, first reported missing Aug. 3, is believed to have been dead more than a week before his body was found Monday near a produce packing operation along the highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to Luis B. Sanchez, police said.
Media outlets in San Luis Rio Colorado, citing police sources, said the body was in a state of decomposition but showed signs of violence and torture. La Tribuna de San Luis, a daily newspaper in the city, said his face had been covered with a black cloth and his body wrapped in clear plastic.
Claudia Indira Contreras, Sonora’s attorney general, said investigators were able to confirm the victim was Arjon Lopez in part from the tattoos on the body that the journalist was known to have.
Arjon Lopez, 62, a native of Mexico’s Durango state, reported on recurring crime in San Luis Rio Colorado using primarily social media, including two pages on Facebook: Denuncia Ciudadana and A Que Le Temes.
State police have taken over the investigation. Indira Contreras said Arjon Lopez’s journalistic activities are not being ruled out as a motive for his murder.