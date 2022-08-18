POLICIACA (copy)

Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent Mexican journalist previously reported missing, was found murdered this week near San Luis Rio Colorado.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with the death of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist here whose body was found alongside a rural road outside the city.

Municipal police did not release any details about the suspect but said he was being held during the investigation of the slaying of Arjon Lopez, who, according to an autopsy Monday, died of blows to the head.

