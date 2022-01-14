James Christopher Brazil was arrested on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills last year.
On June 18, 2021, Brazil and two others allegedly forced their way into the residence of a female victim. Once inside, they made their way to the woman’s bedroom, held her at gunpoint and bound her feet and hands with zip ties.
Brazil then allegedly threatened her with an AK-47 rifle, by pointing it at her head while demanding money, the keys to her vehicles and other valuables.
They then left the residence with the money and property.
During the initial investigation deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identified Brazil as one of the three suspects.
Deputies located Brazil at his home several days later, where he was taken into custody without incident.
On June 28, 2021, Brazil was arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vehicle and credit card theft.
Brazil, however, was eventually able to post bond and be released, but failed to show up for any of his hearings in Yuma County Superior Court.
As a result, the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to locate and arrest Brazil.
After an extensive investigation, task Force members found Brazil at an apartment complex in Yuma
At the time of the arrest, Brazil reportedly attempted to flee and hide within the complex, but was located in a pool area bathroom.
Task force members took Brazil into custody, and he was booked into the Yuma County jail.
Also previously arrested and charged in connection to the case were Kory Gallagher and Christian Strangfeld.
The Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1,748 arrests in the last year.
The task force is composed of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state, and local law enforcement to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators.