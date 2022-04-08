Admitting that he broke into a woman’s home in the Foothills and robbed her at gunpoint, Christian Strangfeld accepted a plea agreement Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked by Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson how he pleaded to the charge of aggravated assault, Strangfeld simply replied, “guilty.”
In explaining the terms of the plea agreement to him, Nelson told Strangfeld that the offense carried a prison term ranging from five year to 15 years, with the presumptive sentence being 7 1/2 years.
Judge Nelson added, however, that the plea offer contained a stipulation that he be to no more than 7 1/2 years in prison. Probation was not available.
After taking him through the change of plea, Judge Nelson also explained that the stipulation was not binding on the court, and he could choose not to accept them.
If that were to happen, he continued, Strangfeld would have the opportunity to withdraw from the plea deal and present it to another judge, or have his case proceed to trial.
Strangfeld, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, also plead ed guilty to a charge of burglary in a second plea agreement, in which he will be sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Both sentences are to run concurrently, meaning Strangfeld will serve them at the same time.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on May 5. Attorney Paul Abatte represented Strangfeld in both cases.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more of the suspects entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
The suspects reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property, which included the keys to her two-door Infinity convertible and an Arctic Cat ATV.
According to court records, although Stangfeld had returned to Yuma to turn himself in, he had initially fled to California before being identified as a suspect.
Additionally, the value of the property that had been stolen was more than $20,000 and the victim had been injured and tied up.
Some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime, when search warrants were served in relation to the case.
Two other suspects, James Brazil and Korey Gallagher, have also been arrested and charged in connection to the case.
