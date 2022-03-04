One of the suspects charged in connection to last year’s attempted robbery at a Foothills Chevron was released from custody prior to sentencing on Thursday.
Donovan Assude, who has been in custody since November, also pleaded no contest to a charge of endangerment during a change-of-plea hearing.
In order to enter the plea, Assude had to admit that he accompanied the other suspects to the Chevron knowing they intended to rob it and that he was the lookout.
In explaining the terms of the plea agreement to him, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Assude that the offense of endangerment carried a sentence ranging from four months to two years in prison with the presumptive sentence being one year.
Probation was also available.
He added that since the plea offer did not contain a stipulation, sentencing was left up to the discretion of the court.
However, Assude’s defense attorney, Jerry Hernandez, informed the court that the plea offer was supposed to include a stipulation to probation and that he and the prosecutor assigned to the case would get that resolved before the next hearing.
He also requested that his client be released to the supervision of pretrial services prior to sentencing and added that the prosecution does not object.
Nelson granted his request and then cautioned Assude that he was required to appear for his sentencing and that if he did not show up a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
In return for Assude’s no contest plea, charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against him were dismissed.
The attempted armed robbery at the Chevron, 10747 S. Fortuna Road, happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2021.
When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, had entered the store in an attempt to rob the establishment.
However, as the armed suspect was approaching the counter, he was disarmed and taken to the ground by Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer, who had stopped at the store that morning on his way to work at Yuma Proving Ground.
The two other suspects immediately fled after seeing what had happened.
The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Two days later, on Oct. 22nd, deputies arrested a second juvenile suspect believed to be involved in the incident.
A third suspect, also a juvenile, was arrested on Oct. 23 after being detained by the Yuma Police Department in an unrelated incident.
While in custody, deputies were also able to link that juvenile to being involved in the Oct. 11th robbery that occurred at the Circle K, located at 3640 W. 8th St., in which the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and a vape pen display.
