One of the suspects charged in connection to last year’s attempted robbery at a Foothills Chevron was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ordered Donovan Assude to serve 36 months of supervised probation for endangerment.
Assude, who was represented by attorney Jerry Hernandez, pleaded guilty to the offense in a plea agreement with prosecutors in March.
In order to enter the plea, Assude had to admit that he accompanied the other suspects to the Chevron knowing they intended to rob it and that he was the lookout.
In return for Assude’s no contest plea, charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against him were dismissed.
He also appeared out of custody for the hearing after being released to the supervision of pretrial service last month.
“I’m really sorry I was involved in that line of work,” Assude responded when asked if he had anything he wanted to say to the court.
Judge Nelson also advised Assude that he needed to go to the Yuma County Probation Department immediately after the hearing to go over the conditions of his probation.
The attempted armed robbery at the Chevron, 10747 S. Fortuna Road, happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2021.
When deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, had entered the store in an attempt to rob the establishment.
However, as the armed suspect was approaching the counter, he was disarmed and taken to the ground by Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer, who had stopped at the store that morning on his way to work at Yuma Proving Ground.
The two other suspects immediately fled after seeing what had happened.
The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Two days later, on Oct. 22, deputies arrested a second juvenile suspect believed to be involved in the incident.
A third suspect, also a juvenile, was arrested on Oct. 23 after being detained by the Yuma Police Department in an unrelated incident.
While in custody, deputies were also able to link that juvenile to being involved in the Oct. 11 robbery that occurred at the Circle K, located at 3640 W. 8th St., in which the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and a vape pen display.