Yuma police have made an arrest in a recent string of commercial burglaries.
Yuma Police Department Officer Christina Fernandez reported that at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Monday officers responded to the 100 block of West 24th Street in reference to a burglary at a business in the area.
The investigation showed that a male suspect broke a window and entered the building, which set off the alarm.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Multiple burglaries had previously been reported in the area, happening between the dates of Feb. 14 and Feb. 19, somewhere between the hours of approximately 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
On Tuesday, at approximately 3:04 a.m., a YPD sergeant was patrolling the same area when he observed an individual who matched the description of the burglary suspect and of pictures posted on the YPD Facebook page.
“When we see an increase in crimes in a certain area, as time permits, we do try to focus on them more with increased patrols,” Fernandez said.
The suspect, identified as a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for five separate burglaries.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.