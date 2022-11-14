Somerton police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left another man dead.

Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. on charges of 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder and booked into the Yuma County jail, where he remains on a $2 million cash-only bond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you