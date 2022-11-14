Somerton police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left another man dead.
Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. on charges of 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder and booked into the Yuma County jail, where he remains on a $2 million cash-only bond.
At approximately 1:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded t0 a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of West Spring Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down by several people on the side of the road, who informed them that a man had been shot and run over by a vehicle.
A male victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was then located in the 100 block of North Somerton Avenue.
The victim, whose name has not being released, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance and subsequently flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he later died.
Later that same morning, shortly after 9 a.m., Somerton police located the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 3600 block of Lorenzo Street.
After conducting several hours of surveillance at the location, the suspect attempted to flee from officers and was later apprehended in the 600 block of West Palo Verde Street.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Cocopah Police Department, Yuma Police Department, CBP Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, Housing America Corporation, Somerton Public Works Department and the Yuma Office of the FBI all assisted in the investigation.