Yuma police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday morning.
The man, identified as Carlos Ortiz, has been booked into the Yuma County jail on 12 felony charges, including three counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include three counts of endangerment per domestic violence and one count each of misconduct involving weapons, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possessing a defaced weapon.
He remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond.
At approximately 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an occupied residence was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect, now believed to be Ortiz, had also fled the scene prior to any officer’s arrival, police said.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.