SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Formal charges have been filed against the man suspected of starting a fire at a bar here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured six others, the Sonora attorney general’s office announced.
The suspect, identified only as Jose Luis N., faces 11 murder charges, one for each of the people who died in the early Saturday morning fire at the Beer House; six for attempted murder, one for each person who was injured, and one for “aggravated damage” of the establishment.
The suspect, 28, was stopped and detained Saturday afternoon at a military checkpoint on the highway from San Luis Rio Colorado to Sonoyta, Son. An unidentified woman was in the vehicle he was driving, and the state’s attorney general, Romulo Salas Chavez, said the pair were trying to flee the city.
Seven males and four females, all of whom have yet to be identified, died in the fire started shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the Beer House, located in the central part of the border city next to Yuma County. The injured were taken to hospitals on both sides of the border.
The attorney general said the suspect is believed to have started the fire after being thrown out of the bar. Witnesses said he had been harassing female customers.
The full names of criminal suspects in Mexico typically are not released pending their prosecutions.
City officials said the bar was open without a required operating license and that one of three exits was blocked at the time of the fire by stacked cases of the beer. They said the bar had not undergone a recent inspection.
Salas Chavez said investigators are also looking into reports that minors were on the premises at the time of the fire.