Seen here is the suspect in Saturday’s bar fire that claimed 11 lives. He is identified as Jose Luis N., 28.

 PHOTO FROM SONORA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Formal charges have been filed against the man suspected of starting a fire at a bar here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured six others, the Sonora attorney general’s office announced.

The suspect, identified only as Jose Luis N., faces 11 murder charges, one for each of the people who died in the early Saturday morning fire at the Beer House; six for attempted murder, one for each person who was injured, and one for “aggravated damage” of the establishment.

