A decision whether to accept or reject a plea offer could be made at the next hearing for a woman who allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two juvenile males.
During a trial setting hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Cid Kallen provided an update on the status of the case against his client.
He informed the court that while no plea offer has been made yet, he has been in discussions with the new prosecutor assigned to the case.
Kallen, of the Territorial Law Firm, represents Makaila Yablonski, who has been charged with a total of seven offenses, including four felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
She has also been charged with felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanor offenses: public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
Yablonski remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
When asked if the state intended to offer a plea, prosecutor Steven Kiholm of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said that one would be made some time within the next two weeks.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson then scheduled Yablonski’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 for a change-of-plea or trial setting.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. July 18 at her home in the 3500 Block of East County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.