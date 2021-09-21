Yuma police have released the name of the suspect who was arrested Saturday for an armed robbery that happened in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue.
The man has been identified as 25-year-old Jose Zavala.
He was booked into the Yuma County jail on two felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of theft and one felony count of threatening and intimidation.
The incident happened at approximately 5:10 a.m. A knife was displayed, and an unknown amount of money, along with other goods, was reportedly taken.
The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as wearing a red ski mask. black clothing and carrying a pink backpack.
Officers located the suspect and arrested him in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue after a short foot pursuit.
There were no reported injuries in the incident and all the money and property taken were recovered.
Zavala, who remains in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond, is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.